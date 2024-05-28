NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Jimmy Butler trade offers Miami Heat would be forced to consider
Sending Jimmy Butler back to Philly
In this final trade offer, the Miami Heat would get a bid from the Philadelphia 76ers. At this point in his career, if Jimmy is going to get traded, he deserves to be happy and find himself on a contender. The Sixers could be the perfect landing spot in that respect. Jimmy would be a perfect fit next to Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid, while this move also makes a bit of sense for the Heat too as they look to retool their roster. The Sixers would send the Heat three future first-round picks to make this deal happen.
Because the Sixers have cleared their cap, they don't have players to send back to Miami. That could make things more complicated or easier for the Heat, depending on what Miami ideally would want in return. Either way, if Jimmy does end up being shopped via trade, the Sixers are going to be interested.
The Heat will have several different avenues to take this offseason. Whether they're willing to consider it or not, trading Jimmy Butler is going to be one of those possible routes. The question is, which path will they take this summer?