NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Most likely landing spot for Trae Young in dried up market
Utah Jazz
A recent report indicates that the Utah Jazz explored potential trade scenarios with the Atlanta Hawks for Trae Young. Whether or not that's something that could still be on the table remains to be seen but the addition of Young could be an interesting potential scenario for the Jazz. For a team that is looking to upgrade their roster around Lauri Markkanen, I can't help but wonder if Young could be the exact offensive playmaker that Utah could use. Whether or not they believe he's a worthy enough target to pursue is the true question.
On paper, a Young-Markkanen duo could be interesting enough for the Jazz to consider. If the Hawks get desperate enough that they'd be open to taking an offer just for the sake of moving on, you can't count out Danny Ainge and the Jazz. Young would get a fresh new start and would be playing with arguably the best No. 2 he's ever been paired with.
For as good as Dejounte Murray was, he simply didn't fit next to Young. In Utah, Markkanen is already proven to be an All-Star-worthy player and would fit nicely next to Young as a frontcourt leader.