NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Most likely landing spot for Trae Young in dried up market
Miami Heat
Through the early portion of the NBA offseason, the Miami Heat have been pretty inactive. Most of that is due to the fact that the team simply doesn't have much flexibility. From all indications, the Heat is likely going to run back their roster as-is. However, if there was any shot for this team to shake up their roster, a move for Trae Young likely gives them their best chance to do so. Now that Donovan Mitchell has elected to sign long-term with the Cleveland Cavaliers, there may not be any more pivots for the Heat to make.
However, it could prove to be difficult for the Heat to find the right trade package that the Atlanta Hawks would be open to considering Miami's lack of draft capital. But because of how much Young's trade value has suffered recently, it's also not something that is completely off the table.
As we get deeper and deeper into the offseason, the Heat potentially trading for Young is something to keep an eye out for. If Miami does find itself in a desperate position, it could be a path they may feel is worth exploring.