NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Most likely landing spot for Trae Young in dried up market
Los Angeles Lakers
Even though it would still be somewhat of a surprise if the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Trae Young, I do believe it's still on the table. Especially now that the free-agent and trade markets have begun to dry up. With Dejounte Murray, Donovan Mitchell, and Klay Thompson off the board for the Lakers, I can't help but wonder if they could circle back to interest in Young at some point this offseason. If the Lakers are still desperate to acquire talent to give LeBron James and Anthony Davis the best chance to compete for a title this season, Young wouldn't be a terrible pivot.
If the Lakers could get a deal done without having to include Austin Reaves, this is the type of move that would make even more sense. If Los Angeles was to re-engage the Hawks on a potential Young deal, I'd have to imagine it's something that would come together later on in the offseason.
The second phase of free agency likely has to conclude before this becomes a possibility but if Young is still on the market and the Lakers miss out on a couple of other difference-makers, perhaps it's a pairing that could make sense,