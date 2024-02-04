NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Must-have deadline targets for the Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics have the opportunity to bolster their championship chances with a bold move at the NBA Trade Deadline
By Matt Sidney
Trade target number 2: Atlanta Hawks - Saddiq Bey, PF/SF
The Atlanta Hawks are in rebuild mode. Trae Young and Jalen Johnson are presumed to be untouchable. That leaves everyone else open for the taking. Saddiq Bey, who will have the opportuinty to test restricted free agency after this season, would be an awesome addition for the Boston Celtics.
Bey is a bigger wing, which is all the rave right now in the NBA. The Celtics could use a player of Bey's caliber. A 6-foot-7 forward who rebounds well, lights up the scoreboard, and defends at a relatively decent level could just be the missing ingredient in the Boston Celtics' Championship recipe.
The Celtics could start Bey or have him come off the bench and that decision can be made on a night-to-night basis depending on the matchup. That type of flexibility doesn't come around often but when it does, teams need to be ready to pounce. Go get 'em C's.