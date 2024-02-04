NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Must-have deadline targets for the Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics have the opportunity to bolster their championship chances with a bold move at the NBA Trade Deadline
By Matt Sidney
Trade target number 3: San Antonio Spurs - Zach Collins, C/PF
Zach Collins is a big who can rebound, pass, and shoot. The Boston Celtics should be looking for floor-spacing big men at the deadline, Collins fits the bill.
The San Antonio Spurs don't necessarily need Collins on their team. He plays the same position as Victor Wembanyama and honestly, at this point, the Spurs should be in the business of adding draft assets and veterans who can help take pressure off of Wemby.
The Celtics are there to gladly take Collins off the Spurs' hands. Collins is the perfect backup for Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford. Porzingis has a history with the injury bug and Horford is 37 years old. Adding depth behind the two bigs is a priority. Going into the playoffs without a "break-glass-in-case-of-emergency" big is malpractice.
Regardless of the move, expect the Celtics to be active ahead of the February 8 NBA Trade Deadline.