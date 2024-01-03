NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Non-Zach LaVine difference-makers Lakers should trade for
Three trade candidates the Los Angeles Lakers should consider ahead of the trade deadline.
By Matt Sidney
NBA Trade Rumors: Exploring three non-Zach LaVine trade candidates the Los Angeles Lakers should target ahead of the trade deadline.
The Los Angeles Lakers currently sit at 17-17, good enough for 10th place in the Western Conference standings. They could look to make a move as the calendar has flipped to 2024 and the trade deadline is quickly approaching.
The Lakers have some 20-odd games remaining before the deadline (February 8) but could look to make a move much sooner than that. With a lineup that already features LeBron James and Anthony Davis, adding a third star could unlock this team's potential and bring them back to the Finals. An aging LeBron James is doing way too much during the regular season, and if they want to save some minutes for him for the playoffs, the Lakers need to be proactive.
Zach LaVine's name has been floated around as a target for the Los Angeles Lakers, but the Chicago Bulls have been playing relatively well over the past few weeks. This is why we will be looking at three players not named Zach LaVine who could join the Lakers and make them championship contenders.
Toronto Raptors: Pascal Siakam, PF/C
If the Los Angeles Lakers are going to continue rolling out lineups with LeBron at the point guard, then this move makes even more sense. Pascal Siakam gives the Lakers a dynamic, two-way player who can alleviate a lot of the offensive and defensive pressure this team currently feels.
The Lakers need at least one of James and Davis on the court at all times, or else this team has a difficult time being consistent on either end of the floor. Siakam's play style allows the Lakers to rest LeBron and AD more because Siakam can play without either of them on the court. He is good enough to create for himself and others, and his willingness on the defensive end means the Lakers won't have to worry much on that end when AD takes a rest.
The Raptors are finally showing a willingness to part ways with their former franchise cornerstones, coming to the rightful conclusion that this iteration of Raptor basketball is not going to win with its current pieces and it should look to move off of its veteran players. When the Raptors traded OG Anunoby to the Knicks, this signaled a chance for other championship contenders to inquire about Siakam.
The Lakers would be smart to put in an offer for the 6-foot-8 rangy forward. He's a two-time All-Star and All-NBA member who won a championship with the Raptors in 2019. He's having another strong season this year, averaging 22.4 points, five assists, and 6.5 rebounds per game. He hits threes, creates for others and he can be the primary offensive option in spurts. His high motor and two-way ability fit well into head coach Darvin Ham's system. If the Lakers are serious about adding talent to a mediocre team, Siakam would be an awesome get.