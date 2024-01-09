NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Players Memphis Grizzlies must trade after Ja Morant injury
Luke Kennard
Heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, with the Memphis Grizzlies essentially waving the white flag on the season, Luke Kennard could end up being one of the most intriguing potential trade candidates on the open market. As a sharp-shooting guard, Kennard could have value all around the league when it comes to contenders who are looking for added depth in the backcourt or shooting. Kennard could be viewed as an even greater asset considering his contract.
Kennard has a team option for next season that is going to be viewed as extremely valuable at the deadline. Assuming the Grizzlies do want to retool their role at least somewhat around Morant heading into next season, Kennard is a player who will likely be moved in order to accomplish that. Getting ahead of that at this year's trade deadline could be a way of doing so.
Kennard is a good player that deserves to be on a contender team. With the Grizzlies not competing for a playoff spot this season and his contract situation, it just makes too much sense for Memphis to not at the very least explore the idea of trading him at the deadline.