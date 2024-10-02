NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Reasons Minnesota Timberwolves absolutely had to trade KAT
NBA Trade Rumors: Exploring three reasons why the Minnesota Timberwolves had no other choice than to trade Karl-Anthony Towns.
When it was announced that the Minnesota Timberwolves had agreed to trade Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks in exchange for a package that includes Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, a future first-round picks, it was natural to overlook what this mean for the former. The Knicks are the bigger market team and they are getting the best player in the deal.
However, even after exploring what this deal means and how it changes the Knicks, I do believe it's important to break it down also from the perspective of the Wolves. And, to be perfectly honest, even though the return isn't ideal, this is very much a move that the Wolves almost had to make at some point soon.
The Minnesota Timberwolves had to trade KAT
It's never good when a team trades their second-best player on the roster. However, with an eye on the future, it was going to be downright impossible for the Wolves to begin to build around Anthony Edwards, their new rising superstar and face of the franchise, without biting the bullet and trading KAT.
In this article, we'll explore three reasons why the argument can be made that the Wolves had absolutely no other choice than to trade KAT. The fact that it did happen this quickly is increasingly interesting.