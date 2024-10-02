NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Reasons Minnesota Timberwolves absolutely had to trade KAT
KAT's contract was a long-term issue
The Minnesota Timberwolves never admitted it, but Karl-Anthony Towns' contract was going to become a problem sooner rather than later. With four years and $220-plus million remaining on his deal heading into this season, this contract was going to force the Wolves into some pretty big decisions in the future. Minnesota was going to find themselves in a difficult situation in trying to re-sign Rudy Gobert (if they want to do that) and probably were going to lose Naz Reid in free agency with the way he's played over the last couple of seasons.
If Minnesota wanted to keep its non-KAT core somewhat intact or at least put itself in a position to keep it together, trading KAT was a necessary evil. The loss of KAT is certainly going to hurt the Wolves. He was a very good player. However, that contract was going to do a lot more damage in the long run.
And if the Wolves genuinely believe that Anthony Edwards is the real deal and is going to be one of the five best players in the league for the next 10 years, this is a worthy gamble that should pay dividends for the team.