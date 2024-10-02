NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Reasons Minnesota Timberwolves absolutely had to trade KAT
KAT is not the supporting star Anthony Edwards needs
When push comes to shove and you think about the type of supporting star that you'd imagine is going to help Anthony Edwards eventually win with the Minnesota Timberwolves, I'm not sure if Karl-Anthony Towns is that player. They're not cut from the same cloth and talented as KAT is, I'm not sure if this was ever going to evolve into one of the NBA's most dynamic duos. In fact, I'd argue that the best possible running mate for Edwards probably isn't even on the roster at the moment.
If the front office agreed with that, it was clear the team needed to make a move to give the team the financial flexibility in the future to find the right supporting star. I don't think the Wolves need to make another trade right now; I am intrigued by the fit of Julius Randle this season. That said, you'd have to imagine the Wolves desired the flexibility for that door to be open at some point in the future.
KAT is a really good player who could end up having a great second part of his career with the New York Knicks. Change is generally good and both KAT and the Wolves needed it.