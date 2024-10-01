NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Reasons New York Knicks won the KAT blockbuster trade
Donte DiVincenzo may have been a problem waiting to happen
After the blockbuster deal centered around Karl-Anthony Towns was reported, it didn't take long until the whispers emerged that Donte DiVincenzo was included in the deal in part because he was not happy with the new role he was going to play this season after the acquisition of Mikal Bridges, which took place earlier during the offseason. DiVincenzo was likely going to play fewer minutes and have less of a role on the team after making such a move. Recent reports indicate he was not thrilled with the idea of taking a step back this season in New York.
I can't help but wonder if this is something the New York Knicks already knew was going to be a problem heading into the season. If so, New York may have solved a future problem with this move. I'm not saying DiVincenzo would've been a locker room problem but this is not a situation any team wants to put themselves in.
The last thing the Knicks need heading into such an important season is to have players unwilling to embrace their roles. Perhaps they felt something was off with DiVincenzo and making this trade could've help avoid a serious in-season problem.