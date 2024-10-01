NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Reasons New York Knicks won the KAT blockbuster trade
The New York Knicks addressed their biggest weakness
Even despite the early offseason addition of Mikal Bridges, the New York Knicks were going to enter the season with a huge hole at the center position. After losing Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency, the Knicks were going to have to lean heavily on Mitchell Robinson at the center position. There's only one problem with that; Robinson has struggled with injury issues in three of the last four seasons and he's expected to be sidelined for the first two months of this season already. With the start of training camp quickly approaching, the Knicks were not in a good place at the center position.
Not only are the Knicks adding a superstar talent with the acquisition of Karl-Anthony Towns but they're addressing their biggest weakness in the process too. KAT will immediately start at the center position and will make the team's starting 5 more balanced.
Who knows how KAT will handle the New York market this season but there's no question he's a player who fits what the Knicks need heading into the season at the center position.