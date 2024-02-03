NBA Trade Rumors: A 3-Team trade that would make the Los Angeles Lakers contenders
Breaking down a three-team trade proposal that would make the Los Angeles Lakers contenders in the Western Conference.
By Matt Sidney
NBA Trade Rumors: Breaking down a three-team trade that would make the Los Angeles Lakers championship contenders.
The Los Angeles Lakers require additional support to fully utilize LeBron James' potential last season in the Purple and Gold. The team has recently found its footing. D'Angelo Russell has been playing lights out, begging the question, "Is Russell no longer on the trade block?"
It feels rather unlikely that Russell is untouchable. According to recent reports, the Lakers are looking to bring in help around LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Austin Reaves. Everyone else is fair game. The Lakers were very active at last season's deadline and it's fair to assume that they will be just as active this season.
The Lakers don't need to make multiple moves, the Lakers can become legitimate contenders by engaging in a three-team trade with the Raptors and Magic. Here is a breakdown of that trade below.
The blockbuster 3-team trade to make the Los Angeles Lakers contenders
In this deal, the Lakers would send Gabe Vincent, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Max Christie, and a second-round pick to the Toronto Raptors and D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, and a first-round pick to the Orlando Magic.
Orlando would send Markelle Fultz, Wendell Carter Jr., and Joe Ingles to the Lakers and Jonathan Isaac and a second-round pick to the Raptors.
Toronto would then send Dennis Schroder to the Lakers and Gary Trent Jr. to the Magic. Let's dig a bit further into this blockbuster deal and why it makes sense for each team.