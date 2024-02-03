NBA Trade Rumors: A 3-Team trade that would make the Los Angeles Lakers contenders
Breaking down a three-team trade proposal that would make the Los Angeles Lakers contenders in the Western Conference.
By Matt Sidney
Why this trade makes sense for the Orlando Magic
In this hypothetical three-team trade, the Orlando Magic trade Markelle Fultz and Wendell Carter Jr., who are not expected to remain on the Magic for long. The Magic are in a position to contend this season, so they must bring back talent that will help them compete.
The Orlando Magic struggle to consistently score the basketball but the additions of D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, and Gary Trent Jr. address their need for offensive firepower.
The Magic are currently scoring the sixth-lowest points per game, at 111.6. Trent Jr., Russell, and Hachimura all shoot over 39% from three, really opening up the court for Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner to attack the lane and dominate.
In the modern NBA, scoring droughts can be detrimental to a team's championship aspirations, as seen with the Boston Celtics. Therefore, a team must have players who can consistently score points, especially during clutch moments. The addition of three such players to the team would greatly improve their chances of winning.