NBA Trade Rumors: A 3-Team trade that would make the Los Angeles Lakers contenders
Breaking down a three-team trade proposal that would make the Los Angeles Lakers contenders in the Western Conference.
By Matt Sidney
Why this trade makes sense for the Toronto Raptors
The Lakers and Magic have included the Toronto Raptors in this trade deal to mainly take on their salary fillers. However, the Raptors are also taking a chance on three players who have yet to prove themselves in the league. Jalen Hood-Schifino and Max Christie are two promising young players, while Jonathan Isaac is an under-utilized defensive forward.
The Raptors should be in asset-collecting mode after selling off Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby. An additional pair of second-round picks will sweeten the deal for the Raptors as they part ways with Dennis Schroder and Gary Trent Jr. in the trade.
Currently, the Raptors should be trying out different options to see what works. Trading away two players who are not contributing to the team's goals would be a good idea.