NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Teams Jerami Grant could be the final piece for
One player whom teams may covet before the NBA's trade deadline is Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant. At 29 years old, he still has four years left on his contract after this season. With the Blazers fielding one of the youngest and most inexperienced rosters in the league, it would not be a surprise if the Blazers traded him as he is the one player that the Blazers can get the most back for.
Grant is currently second on the team in scoring and he does have playoff experience and could help a contender immediately. He isn't the kind of player who will dominate a game on the offensive end but he is capable of averaging double-digit points and can hold his own on the defensive end. Here are 3 ideal teams that should pursue a trade for this talented player.
3 Teams that should pursue Jerami Grant ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline
A frontcourt duo of Embiid and Grant in Philly?
It could become a match in basketball heaven if Grant was able to return to the team that drafted him in the second round of the 2014 NBA Draft. The Philadelphia 76ers have a few young players (and draft capital) that the Blazers could be interested in. A change of scenery would do forward Kenyon Martin Jr. some good. He is currently averaging 15.5 minutes per game in Philadelphia and he is too talented of a player to be playing so little.
In Portland, could see an uptick in minutes and be able to make an immediate impact as he could become an integral part of their future core. Another player the 76ers could consider trading is center Paul Reed. Now in his 4th season, Reed is a player with enormous upside who really hasn't had an opportunity to show what he could do if he was given starter's minutes. Reed is currently averaging career highs in minutes, points, rebounds, and assists and a new environment with a young developing team might be what Reed needs in order to take his game to the next level.
De'Anthony Melton's name could also be in the mix as the Blazers are more than likely going to ask for a lot in return for Grant. Even though Melton has been solid throughout his career, he may be an asset the 76ers are hesitant to part ways with because he brings so much to the team. Melton is a great on-ball defender with quick hands, he fills passing lanes and causes deflections and steals.
The 76ers may be hesitant to trade Melton but they may have to give up a player who will have an immediate impact on a young and struggling Portland team. If not Melton, Tobias Harris could be in the conversation, especially considering how Kelly Oubre has emerged this season. Harris has also been solid during his tenure in Philadelphia but his production can be replaced with Robert Covington and Marcus Morris Sr. who are both seasoned veterans with plenty of experience.
The idea of Grant and reigning MVP Joel Embiid in Philadelphia's frontcourt is intriguing as they could become an admirable duo on both ends.