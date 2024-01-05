NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Teams that should meet 'outrageous' asking price for Kyle Kuzma
NBA Trade Rumors: We explore three teams that should be considered desperate enough to meet the "outrageous" asking price for Kyle Kuzma.
When the Washington Wizards decided to re-sign Kyle Kuzma to a huge contract extension during the offseason, the hope was that the endgame would be cashing in on the asset at some point in the future. Perhaps as soon as the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline.
However, there could be one problem with the idea of the Wizards moving on from Kuzma at the deadline. And it's the fact that the asking price for Kuzma could be considered a bit "outrageous." According to a recent report, the Wizards are asking for multiple first-round picks in exchange for Kuzma. It's easy to see how that could be considered problematic.
Nevertheless, all it takes is for one team willing to meet that price point. As we inch closer and closer to the trade deadline, we'll explore three teams that should be willing to pay an "outrageous" price to land Kuzma.
Sacramento Kings
During the offseason, the Sacramento Kings were believed to be a logical landing spot for Kyle Kuzma in free agency. And there was even some reporting that seemed to indicate it was going to happen. In the end, it didn't as Kuzma would go on to re-sign with the Washington Wizards. However, heading into the trade deadline, if Kuzma is truly on the trade block, you can't help but wonder if the Kings could reignite some of that previous interest in the dynamic forward.
If the Kings are moving forward with their aggressive approach heading into the trade deadline, perhaps Kuzma is a player that they could target. Especially if things end up falling through on the Pascal Siakam front.
The Kings could meet the asking price for the Washington Wizards for Kuzma and could add intrigue to an offer by including one of their young prospects such as Davion Mitchell. If Kuzma is shopped before the trade deadline, it would be shocking if the Kings didn't at least have a conversation about the possibility.