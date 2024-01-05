NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Teams that should meet 'outrageous' asking price for Kyle Kuzma
There are a few teams that should be willing to go all-in for Kyle Kuzma ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers may currently have their eyes focused on Pascal Siakam, especially after missing out on OG Anunoby, but I can't help but wonder if their attention could shift toward a player like Kyle Kuzma if he does find his way to the trade block ahead of the deadline. The path toward landing a player like Siakam will prove to be not only risky but costly. I'd have to imagine that the cost for Kuzma would be discounted compared to Siakam and considering the former is under contract for the foreseeable future, it's also less of a risk from that standpoint.
The word on the street is that the Pacers are still looking for an upgrade at the power forward position even after selecting Jarace Walker in the 2023 NBA Draft. Kuzma could be a fit as a player who can stretch the floor and take significant pressure off of Tyrese Haliburton on the offensive end.
If the Washington Wizards are looking for cap relief and draft compensation in exchange for Kuzma, that's certainly a pricepoint that the Pacers could reach with ease. If the Pacers are serious about making a splash move before the deadline and do end up missing out on Siakam, Kuzma has to be considered an option.