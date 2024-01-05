NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Teams that should meet 'outrageous' asking price for Kyle Kuzma
There are a few teams that should be willing to go all-in for Kyle Kuzma ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
Dallas Mavericks
When Kyrie Irving is healthy, there's an argument to be made that they may be a piece away from being a true contender in the Western Conference. Even though the Mavs have still been relatively competitive since Kyrie has been out, not only is this team going to need to be healthy to compete in the postseason but they're also likely going to have to add another difference-making piece ahead of the trade deadline.
Perhaps that piece could be Kyle Kuzma. It may not seem like a smart move to go all-in for a polarizing piece such as Kuzma but when you consider how many times the Mavs have whiffed in the past on difference-making players to surround Luka Doncic with, you can't help but wonder if Kuzma could be the perfect target.
Assuming there isn't going to be this robust market for Kuzma, that's where a team like the Mavs can sneak in and make a low-market offer and perhaps come away with a deal. A trio of Kyrie, Luka, and Kuzma could make some noise in the postseason. Is it championship good? Who knows. But it's certainly a talented bunch that Luka might be able to drag all the way to the top.