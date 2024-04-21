NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Andrew Wiggins trade packages Warriors must explore
There could be several options for the Golden State Warriors on the Andrew Wiggins trade front.
The Oklahoma City Thunder add a veteran star
The Oklahoma City Thunder took a gamble at the NBA Trade Deadline in making a move for Gordon Hayward. Considering he hasn't been a seamless fit on the team during the second half of the season, it wouldn't be surprising if the Thunder elected to move on. If they do move in that direction, Andrew Wiggins could emerge as a potential target for Oklahoma City. At this point in their respective careers, Wiggins would be considered a better player than Hayward. This would objectively be considered an upgrade for the Thunder.
If Oklahoma City is willing to build a package around Jaylin Williams, Kenrich Williams, and two second-round picks, you'd have to imagine that this could get the Warriors interested. Measuring Wiggins' current trade value could prove to be difficult. And I do believe this is a hurdle that Golden State will have to clear if they're serious about trading him.
But the Thunder could be an appealing landing spot for Wiggins. Especially if he's looking for a fresh start that could offer some real promise at this point in his career.