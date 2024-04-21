NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Andrew Wiggins trade packages Warriors must explore
There could be several options for the Golden State Warriors on the Andrew Wiggins trade front.
The Dallas Mavericks try to take another step with Andrew Wiggins
One team that was reportedly linked to Andrew Wiggins ahead of this past year's NBA Trade Deadline was the Dallas Mavericks. With the hope of taking another step forward in the Western Conference standings, there's a scenario that plays out this summer with the Mavs jumping right back into the Wiggins sweepstakes. While Wiggins has suddenly become one of the more polarizing players in the league, he'd naturally be a great fit next to Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic.
If this is a move that would also reenergize Wiggins, this is a deal that would make even more sense from the Mavs' perspective. The big question is whether the Warriors would want to take Tim Hardaway Jr. and Maxi Kleber as compensation. If that is a package the Warriors could work with, this is a deal that could quickly come to fruition this summer.
Just a couple of seasons ago, Wiggins played a huge role in helping the Warriors win an NBA championship. But it's clear that both sides may be ready for a change. The question is, will the Warriors finally pull the trigger this offseason and move on from Wiggins?