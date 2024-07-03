NBA Trade Rumors: 4 best trade offers that may be on the table for Lauri Markkanen
2. Golden State Warriors
As the Golden State Warriors explore making a big move this offseason in an attempt to get back in the NBA Championship picture, Lauri Markkanen could be considered a high-profile target over the next few weeks. And the Warriors, if they wanted, could present a very appealing package to the Utah Jazz. It would begin with the inclusion of Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and, for salary purposes, Andrew Wiggins. In an attempt to cement this deal, the Warriors could include two future first-round picks.
The Jazz could be getting exactly what they want with this offer from the Warriors. Utah would be getting two quality young players in Moody and Kuminga and two future first-round picks as well. Not to mention that they could still look to dump Wiggins to a third team or wait to trade him at the NBA Trade Deadline.
If the Jazz does end up trading Markkanen this offseason, it wouldn't be all that surprising if this is the type of deal they end up seeking on the open market. However, the Warriors may not have the best deal on the table.