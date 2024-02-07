NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Biggest questions heading into the trade deadline
Exploring four of the biggest questions heading into the NBA Trade Deadline.
Every year at the time of the NBA Trade Deadline, teams have an excellent understanding of where they stand in their respective conference and the entire league. With plenty of speculation over the past few weeks, we still have until February 8th when teams are set for the rest of the season.
Let's explore four of the biggest questions heading into this week's deadline.
Will the Los Angeles Lakers make a big move?
At last year’s NBA Trade Deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers made drastic changes to their roster removing Russell Westbrook and adding a package of role players that fit perfectly next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
They were able to make it to the Western Conference Finals last year and retain much of that core for this season. However, even with their star duo being healthy for much of the season, the team is still struggling and is currently outside of the top 8 in the West.
Dejounte Murray is somebody on their radar with ties to the team as he is a part of Klutch Sports Group. Would they go that route or will they try to acquire a couple of role players to fill defensive and shooting holes in their rotation? Heading into the deadline, there are many eyes that will be locked on what the Lakers end up doing.