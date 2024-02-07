NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Biggest questions heading into the trade deadline
Exploring four of the biggest questions heading into the NBA Trade Deadline.
Will the Chicago Bulls go in full rebuild mode?
In 2021, the Chicago Bulls put all their eggs in one basket with a team that has seemingly reached its ceiling as a unit. This core of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, Alex Caruso, and Lonzo Ball has only had the playoffs once and has battled injuries throughout the run. They've been completely healthy for basically half a season. To say the least, it hasn't been an ideal run for this core in Chicago.
They already lost Ball before the season even started due to injury and just recently lost LaVine with a season-ending foot surgery. The team currently stands as a 9th seed in the Eastern Conference standings with a chance to make the playoffs but even if they make it are most likely and first-round exit.
Would it be worth it to trade their star players while they hold value or ride out the season and reevaluate in the summer? At one point, the expectation was that the Bulls would be one of the more active teams at the deadline. Now, that is far from a guarantee.