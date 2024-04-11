NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Bold offers Atlanta Hawks must consider for Trae Young
Exploring four bold trade offers that the Atlanta Hawks may have to consider this offseason for Trae Young.
The San Antonio Spurs add a playmaking superstar next to Wemby
The NBA offseason is even here yet and the San Antonio Spurs have been linked to Trae Young. It's safe to say that's going to continue to be a theme heading into the offseason if the Atlanta Hawks end up shopping Young on the trade market. The Spurs are an interesting potential landing spot for Young considering they have the assets to easily pull off a deal and a budding superstar to pair with him heading into the future. If the Spurs are motivated to upgrade their roster around Victor Wembanyama, Young could be a great fit.
Young would be the playmaker in the backcourt that the Spurs desperately need next to Wembanyama as he would take a ton of offensive pressure off of him heading into next season. As dynamic as Wembanyama was in his rookie season, you can only imagine how much better he'd be with another superstar-worthy talent playing alongside him.
The Spurs have the assets to pull off such a move. The big question is whether or not they're ready to make a big splash in hopes of taking a big step up the Western Conference standings heading into next season.