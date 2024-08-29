NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Late-offseason blockbuster deals nobody is expecting
Trae Young gets a new start in Los Angeles
As the NBA offseason began, Trae Young was one player who many assumed was going to find himself on the trade block. The Atlanta Hawks are a team that was heading into transition and Young appeared to be a good candidate to be moved. For one reason or another, that didn't happen this summer. Dejounte Murray was traded but the Hawks decided not to move Young. Whether it was because of the underwhelming trade market or the fact they want to see how Young looks with their changes, the Hawks still have him on their roster.
However, I can't help but wonder if a team like the Los Angeles Lakers does become desperate enough to make a bold move for Young before the start of training camp. The Lakers are entering the season without many changes to their roster and if they're going to reemerge as a contender this season, they need an upgrade.
Trading for Young would be a pretty dynamic upgrade for the Hawks. While he's far from a perfect player, he's an explosive offensive playmaker who would completely rejuvenate the franchise and fanbase heading into the start of the season. Considering his quiet market, the Lakers also have enough assets to get a deal done.