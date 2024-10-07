NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Out-of-the-blue surprising blockbuster trades we could see next
NBA Trade Rumors: After a couple of blockbuster offseason NBA trades, we explore four out-of-the-blue huge moves that we could see happen next.
Even though this offseason didn't have a ton of big-name player movement, it did feature two huge blockbuster trades. Interestingly enough, both were made by the New York Knicks. As the shockwaves continue to settle after an extremely surprising and unforeseen Karl-Anthony Towns trade, you can't help but wonder what other big deals could be on the horizon.
As we inch closer and closer to the new trade season, you'd imagine the environment and opportunity for another blockbuster move will emerge. The question is, which big-name players could be on the move next? In this article, we'll explore four out-of-the-blue blockbuster trades that we could see happen next in the NBA.
Zach LaVine to the Detroit Pistons
Even though it could be difficult to envision a team trading for Zach LaVine right now, I do believe that if he does resurrect his trade value by getting off to a strong start to the season that the narrative around him could quickly change. And looking at the landscape of the league, if there's one team that may be able to benefit from a veteran star like LaVine, it may be the Detroit Pistons.
The Pistons are looking for a player who could help spark this young core in a good way and even though I'm not sure LaVine is an ideal candidate to do so, there may not be many other options if Detroit's front office does grow impatient.
I could absolutely envision a moment this season in which the Pistons seriously explore the possibility of acquiring LaVine, especially considering it's already something they've considered in the past.