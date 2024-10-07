NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Out-of-the-blue surprising blockbuster trades we could see next
Kyle Kuzma to the Miami Heat
The Miami Heat believe they have a roster that can make some noise in the Eastern Conference. However, I do believe they could be in for a rude awakening to start the year. If the Heat does get off to a less than impressive start to the season, it wouldn't be all that surprising for this team to explore their options in an attempt to upgrade their roster in-season. Without a clear target, I can't help but wonder if Kyle Kuzma could make some sense for the team. Assuming rookie Kel'el Ware isn't going to assume a starter role or starter minutes right away, the Heat could benefit from having a fringe-star player at the power forward position.
If Nikola Jovic doesn't make the jump in his development that perhaps the team is hoping he can make, trading for Kuzma could emerge as the next best thing for the franchise. Kuzma doesn't have a terribly expensive contract and could still provide value at this point in his career on the offensive end of the floor.
Perhaps most importantly, Kuzma would be viewed as a near-perfect option for the Heat opposite of Bam Adebayo in the frontcourt.