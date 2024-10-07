NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Out-of-the-blue surprising blockbuster trades we could see next
Brandon Ingram to the Utah Jazz
After the Utah Jazz refused to trade Lauri Markkanen this summer, I think the next natural step for the franchise is to try and land a star player he could play with. If the Jazz are going to keep Markkanen around, it's the move that makes the most sense. Even though that could prove to be a difficult task for the Jazz to pull off, it would make sense to explore the possibilities. Looking across the league, the franchise has to entertain the option of acquiring Brandon Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans.
Assuming he's still on the trade block, trading for Ingram could make a ton of sense for Utah. It's no secret that it's difficult for the Jazz to attract big-name free agents. The Ingram situation is the exact scenario the Jazz must take advantage of if they want to build a strong team around Markkanen.
I'm not sure how good a Markkanen-Ingram duo would be for the Jazz but it would certainly take them out of the bottom of the conference and help them compete, at the very least, on a night-to-night basis.