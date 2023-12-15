NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Surprising teams that should be buyers at the deadline
The list of buyers ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline is going to be growing over the next few weeks.
NBA Trade Rumors: There are four surprise teams that should embrace the idea of being buyers at the NBA Trade Deadline.
The first quarter of the 2023-24 has offered a few surprises across the league. After a few hot starts to the season, it'll be interesting to see which teams end up having some staying power in their respective conferences. Part of that will also depend on what they end up doing at the NBA Trade Deadline.
Less than two months away, teams across the league have to already be thinking about possible moves that they could make. As we head into the thick of the season, we explore four surprising teams that should strongly explore the possibility of pivoting toward being a buyer at this year's NBA Trade Deadline.
Orlando Magic
I don't think there are many that expected the Orlando Magic to be a top 3 team in the Eastern Conference through the first quarter of the season. Nevertheless, at 16-7, that's exactly what the Magic are at the moment. If they can continue to play at this pace over the next few weeks, there's a strong chance that they're going to emerge as a buyer at the NBA Trade Deadline.
Quite frankly, it wouldn't be that terrible of an idea. If the Magic add a veteran guard or a high-scoring wing, this is a team that could have some staying power near the top of the conference. The Magic may still be a year or two, at least, away from being a real player in the Eastern Conference but perhaps a deal at the deadline could expedite that process.