NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Surprising teams that should be buyers at the deadline
The list of buyers ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline is going to be growing over the next few weeks.
Oklahoma City Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder are one of the other bigger surprises in the NBA. The Thunder are a top 3 team in the Western Conference and might have the NBA's Rookie of the Year on their roster. Chet Holmgren has made all the difference this season for OKC as he's emerged as a much-needed supporting star next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. If this core can continue to develop this season, OKC seems like a slam dunk to make the postseason.
As competitive as the Western Conference is, though, the Thunder may have to make a move at the trade deadline to solidify themselves as a possible contender in the playoffs. Before the season, I'm not sure if anyone could've envisioned that. Add a high-quality scorer next to SGA and the Thunder could be on to something.
One name to keep an eye on is OG Anunoby. He seems like the perfect supporting star next to SGA and Holmgren. But that seems like a task that will be easier said than done. Would Anunoby truly want to sign a long-term extension with the Thunder? That could be the ultimate deal-breaker. Nonetheless, the Thunder will likely be a surprising buyer at the deadline.