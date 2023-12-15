NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Surprising teams that should be buyers at the deadline
The list of buyers ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline is going to be growing over the next few weeks.
Indiana Pacers
Making early-season waves by getting to the In-Season Championship game, before losing to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Indiana Pacers are another team that could emerge as a surprising buyer ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. Indiana is currently sitting in the top 5 of the Eastern Conference standings and has the best offense in basketball. For as good as Tyrese Haliburton has been this season, if the Pacers are able to add another piece of the puzzle before the push toward the playoffs, this is a team that could make quite some noise in the East.
Even more so if the Pacers can add a defensive force such as OG Anunoby or even Pascal Siakam. That's the type of move that can make the Pacers a true dark horse contender in the East heading into the playoffs. The big question is whether the Pacers will be able to outbid any other team in the market for the biggest names on the trade block.
Playing a bit better than expected, the Pacers are certainly a team to keep an eye on heading into the trade deadline. The Pacers could quickly go from one of the best feel-good stories in the league to a potentially underrated powerhouse.