NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Surprising teams that should be buyers at the deadline
The list of buyers ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline is going to be growing over the next few weeks.
Houston Rockets
After the moves the Houston Rockets made during the offseason, being a top 7 team in the Western Conference standings a quarter of the way through the season has to be considered a win. The addition of their veteran stars has played out well for the team and even their young players are benefiting from such moves. However, why stop there? After making the conscious decision to make win-now moves during the summer, I have a hard time believing that's all going to stop now.
The Rockets should be willing to be buyers ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. The Rockets have already chosen their path and it would be odd for them to pull back now. I'm not saying the Rockets should trade all their young talent for veteran options but they should at least be somewhat open to trading some of their non-foundational pieces for a move that could help them cement their spot in the playoffs.
Houston should be doubling down on their decision to win now. And maybe another veteran addition could be the difference in the Rockets finishing as a top 6 seed in the Western Conference standings vs. having to play their way into the postseason via the Play-In Tournament.