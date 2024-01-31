NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Teams most likely to get swindled at the trade deadline
NBA Trade Deadline: Four Teams Vulnerable to Deals
By Matt Sidney
NBA Trade Rumors: Heading into the trade deadline, we explore four teams most likely to get swindled as they attempt to make a move.
Bring me chaos! I want the fireworks. OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, and Terry Rozier have already switched teams. There should be many more names on the move come February 8th.
As the deadline draws closer, teams will feel the pressure to improve their rosters by whatever means necessary. Teams will be more likely to overpay at the deadline. Selling teams will take advantage of this. However, some teams just won't be able to help themselves.
Looking ahead to the deadline, let's take a look at four teams that will most likely be taken advantage of by selling teams.
Team most likely to be swindled: Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks are currently one game out of avoiding the play-in tournament. The Mavericks are seemingly high on improving their roster. One position of need is at the forward spot. Names like Kyle Kuzma, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Royce O'Neale have been floated out as potential matches for the Mavs.
The Mavericks have a few first-rounders to trade. They have a few young talents to entice opposing organizations. They have a few mid-tier contracts for salary-matching purposes. If the Mavericks are serious about making a move for a difference-making player, they will have to pony up.
The Nets' asking price for Dorian Finney-Smith is said to be, "the equivalent of two first-round picks." That is a pretty big amount for a glorified role player and low-end starter. DFS is a solid addition to a team, but he is not worth the equivalent of two first-round picks. If there's any underlying play here, the Mavs are going to have to overpay.
Unluckily for the Mavs, their current roster construction doesn't have them pulling off a deep playoff run. If they really want to make noise this year, they are going to have to open the checkbook. Bidding wars will take place, and the Mavs will be at the center of the action, raising their bidding numbers as the price increases. Look for the Mavs to overpay for an asset to help improve their roster this upcoming deadline.