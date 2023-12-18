NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Teams that should offer the kitchen sink for Lauri Markkanen
Could Lauri Markkanen change the complexity of the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline?
NBA Trade Rumors: There are four teams that should be willing to offer the kitchen sink, and then some, for Lauri Markkanen ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
Less than two months out from the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline, the market of who will possibly move traded is already being set. Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Kelly Olynyk, and others are some of the bigger names that could be moved over the course of the next few weeks.
However, there could be one more big name added to that list. Lauri Markkanen is officially a name to keep an eye on. While the Utah Jazz may not be all out shopping their All-Star forward, they are open to listening to offers. If one blows them away, perhaps Markkanen is a player that could be traded.
Assuming that is the case, we'll explore four teams that should be willing to make huge offers for Markkanen heading into the deadline.
Miami Heat
In a vacuum, the Miami Heat would be an interesting potential landing spot for Lauri Markkanen if he does end up being shopped at some point before the NBA Trade Deadline. He'd be an interesting fit next to Bam Adebayo in the frontcourt and would take a ton of scoring pressure off of Jimmy Butler, which is a must considering he's on the backend of his career.
The big question is whether or not the Heat have enough draft capital to get a deal done for Markkanen. They could find a path toward offering three future first-round picks, which might be what it takes to pry Markkanen away from Utah, but who knows if that's a package that both sides would be open to accepting.
A frontcourt trio of Jimmy, Markkanen, and Bam could do some damage in the Eastern Conference. And perhaps he could be that final piece that the Heat has been missing.