NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Teams that should offer the kitchen sink for Lauri Markkanen
Could Lauri Markkanen change the complexity of the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline?
Oklahoma City Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder are a natural potential landing spot for Lauri Markkanen. OKC makes sense for the All-Star big man on many fronts. For one, Markkanen fits with the timeline of the Thunder more than he does with Utah's. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the case can be made that OKC is ready to win now. Chet Holmgren's emergence this season, even in what is technically his rookie season, has helped push the Thunder to a top 3 team in the Western Conference standings.
There's an argument to be made that OKC remains a piece away from being a real threat to make a deep run in the West playoffs this season, Markkanen could offer that scoring punch that the team needs on the wing, playing off of SGA and Holmgren. Markkanen could thrive as a second option for the Thunder and could give this team a well-rounded element that they don't currently have on their roster.
The big question is whether OKC believes Markkanen is worthy of an all-in move. Over the past couple of seasons, the Thunder have practiced patience in their build. Now may be the time to get aggressive.