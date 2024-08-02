NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Teams that are Jerami Grant trade away from contender status
NBA Trade Rumors: Exploring four teams that could be considered a Jerami Grant acquisition away from championship contender status.
The NBA offseason has certainly slowed down significantly over the last couple of weeks but the ground is still ripe for player movement before the start of the 2024-25 season. One player who seemingly could be moved is Jerami Grant. It's been reported that the Portland Trail Blazers view trading Grant (or Anfernee Simons) as a bit of a goal before the start of the new year.
If the Blazers are actively open to trading Grant, there could be a healthy market for the veteran two-way player. Let's explore four teams that could elevate to contender status if they make a move for Grant.
Sacramento Kings
Even after making a splash move for DeMar DeRozan earlier in the offseason, I don't believe the Sacramento Kings are entirely out of the market for Jerami Grant. At the very least, they're a team that could kick tires on the idea of acquiring him. The Kings have been interested in him in the past and if the right circumstance does arrive, Grant could seemingly legitimize the Kings' contender status in the Western Conference.
A core of De'Aaron Fox, DeRozan, Keegan Murray, Grant, and Domantas Sabonis could certainly make waves in the West. After not qualifying for the playoffs last season, no difference-making moves should be considered off the table for Sacramento. It may not be all that feasible, but Grant would be a great fit for a team that does need some added depth in the frontcourt.