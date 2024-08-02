NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Teams that are Jerami Grant trade away from contender status
Memphis Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies are a team that, at this point, could benefit from a bit of a reshuffling of their roster. I don't think it would be wise for the Grizzlies to expect that the simple return of Ja Morant is going to solve all of their issues. Even when Morant was healthy a couple of seasons ago, the Grizzlies struggled to keep pace with an improving Western Conference. Now that the competition is even stiffer, they shouldn't be opposed to potentially making a bold move for Jerami Grant. After investing a top-10 pick in Zach Edey as the team's defensive anchor, I can't help but wonder if a Jaren Jackson Jr. for Grant (and pieces) swap would be beneficial for Memphis.
The Grizzlies could use an offensive threat in the frontcourt and Grant has shown the ability to be a consistent third offensive option for a team. That's what Grant could be for the Grizzlies in this type of retooling of their core.
As the West continues to improve, you'd have to think that the Grizzlies may have to think about upgrading their roster - or at least revamping it to a certain extent. Maybe Grant could be part of that process.