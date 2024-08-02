NBA Trade Rumors: 4 Teams that are Jerami Grant trade away from contender status
Miami Heat
The Miami Heat entered the offseason with a clear need to make an upgrade. However, because of their lack of financial flexibility, the Heat was unable to make a huge move. Instead, the team is relatively running it back from last season. However, if they were to change course and make a move, Jerami Grant could emerge as a potential natural target. As a player that would fit next to Bam Adebayo in the frontcourt and one that would take significant pressure off of Jimmy Butler on both ends of the floor, Grant could be a player that unlocks another level for the team.
If the Heat believes that Jimmy has any magic left in the tank, Grant could be a player that helps the team reemerge as a potential contender in the East. Especially with as much uncertainty that revolves around the rest of the conference aside from the Boston Celtics, the Heat can't be closed off from such a possibility.
Will the Heat explore such a move? That remains to be seen. They've been hesitant to be aggressive in recent years. However, there's no question that Grant would equate to an upgrade for the team in the frontcourt.