NBA Trade Rumors: 5 All-on-the-table trade ideas Miami Heat need to explore
If the Miami Heat wants to drastically improve their roster this summer, they must be extremely aggressive.
NBA Trade Rumors: Breaking down five all-on-the-table trade ideas the Miami Heat must explore this offseason if they want to improve.
After an embarrassing loss at the hands of the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, there's no question that the Miami Heat faces a complicated offseason. How they will attack it remains to be seen. However, knowing the Heat's history, this team will be aggressive in trying to upgrade the roster significantly. Whether or not the right move will be available for Miami this summer remains to be seen. But there could be some options.
As the Heat prepares for the offseason, we break down five all-on-the-table trade ideas the team must be willing to explore.
5 All-in trade ideas the Miami Heat should explore
Pairing D'Aaron Fox with Bam Adebayo
The Sacramento Kings very much find themselves at a fork in the road. While they are a playoff-worthy team in the Western Conference, this is a team that still remains a large distance away from emerging as a true contender. There's a very real chance the front office believes this core has reached its ceiling and that it could be time for a retooling of the roster. If it comes to that, perhaps the Kings would be more willing to start retooling around Keegan Murray and one of Domantas Sabonis or De'Aaron Fox.
Fox is a player that falls in line with Bam Adebayo's timeline and one the Miami Heat should be monitoring. Miami could get creative with this offer in which they'd essentially be giving the Kings Terry Rozier, two promising young players, and one future first-round pick. Would this be enough? Who knows. But it could be a strong enough offer to get Sacramento on the phone.