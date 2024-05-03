NBA Trade Rumors: 5 All-on-the-table trade ideas Miami Heat need to explore
If the Miami Heat wants to drastically improve their roster this summer, they must be extremely aggressive.
Acquiring Brandon Ingram to take pressure off of Jimmy Butler
If the Miami Heat wanted to significantly upgrade their wing depth next to Jimmy Butler, which would not be a bad plan considering how beaten down he usually is by the end of the year, one potential option that could arise for the team this offseason is Brandon Ingram. With the uncertainty that revolves around his contract situation with the New Orleans Pelicans, he's a player that could end up hitting the trade block this summer. Naturally, there is a path toward a deal between the Heat and Pelicans.
With a package built around Tyler Herro, Jamie Jaquez Jr., and a future first-round pick, the Heat could add Ingram to an already talented frontcourt. Miami could use Ingram and Jimmy in the starting 5, along with Bam Adebayo, together to create one of the most talented frontcourts in the Eastern Conference.
Ingram would take a ton of offensive pressure off of Jimmy's shoulders and he would also work as a promising building block next to Bam heading into the future whenever the Heat wishes to move on from Jimmy.