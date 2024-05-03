NBA Trade Rumors: 5 All-on-the-table trade ideas Miami Heat need to explore
If the Miami Heat wants to drastically improve their roster this summer, they must be extremely aggressive.
Upgrading the point guard position with Trae Young
With every passing day, it's looking more and more like Trae Young is going to hit the trade block. And if that does end up happening, it could open the door for a big bidding war this summer. Among the teams that will naturally be interested in acquiring Young is the Miami Heat. There's an argument to be made that the Heat's biggest weakness right now falls on finding an All-Star talent that could drastically raise this team's offensive ceiling. That's exactly the type of impact Young would have on the Heat.
He will bring elite playmaking and an outside threat that they haven't had at the point guard position in a very long time. Finding a path toward acquiring Young could be difficult, especially if an all-out bidding war explodes across the league. But, the Heat could get creative. They could use their two promising young players, a future first-round pick, and even trade a player like Terry Rozier and/or Tyler Herro to a third team to try and extract another first-round pick (if that's something the Hawks will prioritize).
The bottom line here is that if Young does end up on the trade block this offseason, there's no question the Heat should be working the phones to try and get in on the sweepstakes.