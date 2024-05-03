NBA Trade Rumors: 5 All-on-the-table trade ideas Miami Heat need to explore
If the Miami Heat wants to drastically improve their roster this summer, they must be extremely aggressive.
Finally landing Kevin Durant eight years later
Back in 2016, the Miami Heat were one of the few teams that were able to land a meeting with Kevin Durant. Ultimately, KD ended up signing with the Golden State Warriors. However, perhaps, eight years later, the two sides could right a supposed wrong. If Phoenix is ready to pivot away after a disappointing season, the Heat could be one of the few teams willing to go all-in for KD this summer.
With this package, both the Suns and Heat would accomplish what they need to do heading into this offseason. Miami needs to make a splash move to completely retool their roster and the Suns need to get deeper with an already established superstar in Devin Booker.
In the end, this may not be an extremely popular move for the Suns but look at it this way: it gives them a better long-term future with the two young and promising prospects and will keep them competitive in the West. For the Heat, they lose a great deal of depth but they are finally able to land their third All-Star player that they've been trying to hammer down for three years.