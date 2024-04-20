NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Ceiling-raising stars Utah Jazz should target this summer
Five ceiling-raising stars the Utah Jazz should look to target via trade this offseason.
NBA Trade Rumors: If the Utah Jazz are looking to make a big splash via trade this summer, there are 5 ceiling-raising stars that would make sense.
Looking at the landscape of the NBA, it seems that the next wave of young teams has arrived. With the emergence of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference and the Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference, the Association is turning into a young stars league. Which young team can make the jump next? The Utah Jazz is hoping they can get into that conversation. And could be planning to do so by making a big trade this summer.
According to a recent report, the Jazz are preparing to make a big move via trade this offseason. At the very least, they're going to entertain the idea of doing so. After two offseasons of rebuilding, Utah could be ready to pull the trigger on a difference-maker that could help the team make a move up the Western Conference standings.
If this report is accurate, there are going to be plenty of potential targets that could arise this summer for the Jazz. In this piece, we'll explore five ceiling-raising stars that could make sense for Utah.
5 Stars the Utah Jazz should explore trading for this summer
Malcolm Brogdon, Portland Trail Blazers
Looking for a player that will immediately make the Utah Jazz better, especially help solidify the team's backcourt, Malcolm Brogdon would be a solid addition. More of a stopgap option, Brogdon, if nothing else, gives the Blazers flexibility. It also gives the Blazers a bit more time and options as they wait for their young core to continue developing. Adding a player like Brogdon would help the Blazers compete in the meantime while also not completely putting their young backcourt in an odd situation.
Brogdon is still just 31 years old and is coming off an underrated season in which he averaged 16 points, six assists, and four rebounds on 44 percent shooting from the field and 41 percent shooting from 3-point range. If the Jazz wanted to make a smaller move, but also still wanted to improve their roster in a meaningful way, Brogdon could emerge as an intriguing option this offseason.