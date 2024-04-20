NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Ceiling-raising stars Utah Jazz should target this summer
Dejounte Murray, Atlanta Hawks
Heading into the offseason, there's a growing expectation that the Atlanta Hawks are going to trade one of Trae Young or Dejounte Murray. At this point, I'd still be shocked if the Hawks ended up trading Young. Unless something drastically changes, I still lean toward the Hawks trading Murray over Young. And if that does end up being the case, the Utah Jazz should absolutely jump in on the Murray sweepstakes. I'd be wary of the Jazz doing an all-out pursuit for Young, but making a move for Murray could be something the front office can get behind.
Murray falls in the timeline of Lauri Markkanen and the rest of this team's young core; he's also one of the most underrated two-way stars in the league. Add in the fact that he's on a great contract, and there aren't many arguments against not the Jazz getting involved in a bidding war for Murray.
Coming off a season in which he averaged a career-high 23 points, six assists, and five rebounds per game on 46 percent shooting from the field and 36 percent shooting from 3-point range, it's clear that this is a player the Jazz should kick tires on.