NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Creative offers Knicks can make for Donovan Mitchell
The New York Knicks could revisit their previous interest in Donovan Mitchell ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.
A blockbuster three-team trade with multiple big names
In what could end up being a huge blockbuster trade, the New York Knicks could look to include a team like the Charlotte Hornets in a deal. In this mock trade, the Knicks would land Donovan Mitchell and Charlotte would land Julius Randle from New York. Charlotte would send Gordon Hayward and a future first-round pick to the Cavs to help the Knicks get the deal done. In total, the Cavs would receive Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, Gordon Hayward, and three future first-round picks (two from New York and one from Charlotte).
Overall, that would be considered to be a strong return for Mitchell. Especially if the whispers that he's somewhat of a lock to leave in free agency in a couple of seasons are accurate. With this deal, the Cavs could be set up well moving into the future with Darius Garland and Evan Mobley as the team's clear foundational players.
You have to give the Cavs credit. They decided to take a chance on Mitchell and it hasn't worked out. If they were to get this kind of return for Mitchell, it would be a huge win. And if this is a route the Cavs are looking to take, the Knicks must be ready to pounce on the opportunity.