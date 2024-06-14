NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Future All-Stars Spurs should trade top 10 pick for at NBA Draft
NBA Trade Rumors: Exploring five potential future All-Stars that the San Antonio Spurs can target via trade at the NBA Draft.
Identified as one of the teams that many expect to be open to making a big move this NBA offseason, as we inch closer and closer to the 2024 NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs are naturally a team to keep an eye on. With cap space, tradable players, and a plethora of future first-round picks, San Antonio could have a few options on the table this summer. More specifically, the Spurs, if they wanted, could decide to use one or both of their top 10 picks in the NBA Draft to trade for a future All-Star.
If that's a path the Spurs would rather take compared to rolling the dice on this unproven NBA Draft class, there are a few targets that could already be on their radar. In this article, we'll outline five potential future All-Stars that the Spurs could look to target if they're willing to trade one of their top 10 draft picks.
Honorable mention: Dyson Daniels, New Orleans Pelicans
Even though Dyson Daniels hasn't found a way to make much of an impact with the New Orleans Pelicans thus far, he's certainly a player who could be on the Spurs' radar. In a bigger role, you can't help but wonder if he could begin to develop a bit more. In New Orleans, he's been stuck behind C.J. McCollum and Brandon Ingram in the backcourt.
Despite that, he still did show flashes of great potential in spurts. If the Spurs believe they could get the most out of him, trading the No. 8 overall pick for Daniels and another piece could be worth the gamble for both sides.