NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Future All-Stars Spurs should trade top 10 pick for at NBA Draft
Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers
Even after they acquired Pascal Siakam, I'm not sure anyone expected the Indiana Pacers to make a run to the Eastern Conference Finals. After their surprising playoff run, the Pacers will now enter the summer with a huge chip on their shoulder. The big question that I have that no one seems to be asking is whether they view Bennedict Mathurin as an expendable piece or if they view him as a missing one. We likely won't be able to answer that question until we view how they operate in free agency.
Nevertheless, because of that uncertainty, I do believe there's a chance a team would be able to pry Mathurin away from the Pacers via trade at some point in the near future. If that is plausible, the San Antonio Spurs should be all over that possibility. Even though Mathurin has struggled at times through the first two seasons of his career, he's shown the ability to be a difference-maker on the offensive end of the floor.
If Mathurin can continue to develop, perhaps under the tutelage of Gregg Popovich, while also playing alongside Victor Wembanyama, it will only broaden his horizons as an NBA player.