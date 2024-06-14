NBA Trade Rumors: 5 Future All-Stars Spurs should trade top 10 pick for at NBA Draft
Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers
Even though the Cleveland Cavaliers continue to push back on the notion that they would trade Darius Garland in the event that Donovan Mitchell signs a long-term extension with the team, I still do believe there's a non-zero chance that a team like the San Antonio Spurs could try to make a deal happen. And the idea of Garland blossoming in San Antonio alongside Victor Wembanyama is an exciting one. If the Spurs could build the right trade offer, likely with the inclusion of one of their top 10 picks, Garland would be viewed as almost an ideal potential fit next to Wemby.
Garland is ready to win now and could emerge as an All-Star as soon as this upcoming season if he had the opportunity to play next to a player as dynamic as Wemby. Not to mention the knowledge of the game he would absorb from Hall of Fame coach Gregg Popovich.
If there's a perfect scenario for Spurs fans heading into the start of the season, it almost surely includes the team trading for a budding All-Star such as Garland. Looking around the league, he's likely the most realistic target.